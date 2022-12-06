BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A chop shop in Hickory had stolen engines and other car parts, and now two men are facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle with drugs inside last month driven by Daryl Ingle, 43, of Connelly Springs.

The stolen vehicle was tied to an address where multiple vehicle parts had also been reported stolen. Hickory resident Scott Xiong, 28, was questioned at the home, described by the sheriff’s office as a chop shop, and subsequently arrested.

Both men face stolen vehicle-related charges.