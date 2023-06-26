CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved around $1.3 million to expand youth crime prevention programs throughout the greater Charlotte area.

City officials hope expanding these programs will help curb rising violence, especially among youth. The Youth Advocates Program’s main goal is to redirect kids aged 14-25 who might be heading down the wrong path and set them onto a more positive path with a brighter future.

Council Members approved around $897,000 for the Alternatives to Violence Program to continue for another year. The council approved around $450,000 for the Urban League of Central Carolinas to start a new program site on Nations Ford Road in west Charlotte.

The programs identify potential conflicts and individuals or groups at risk for violence, mediate disputes between individuals, provide information for available resources, and partner with community groups to promote nonviolence and change community norms.

Queen City News recently caught up with Juan Hall, an ATV program member, who understands better than anyone how difficult growing up on the streets can be.

“I promised myself, and to the lord, I prayed when I was incarcerated if I get a second chance, I was going to do right,” Hall said. “I tell people I didn’t get arrested. I got rescued from myself.”

The YAP released a statement in response to the City Council approving additional funding:

“Youth Advocate Programs (YAP), Inc. applauds the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County for being a nationwide leader in community safety innovation by implementing and now expanding their Alternatives to Violence program.

Since 2021, the YAP ATV team has combined our wraparound services approach with the Cure Violence model to make significant strides in empowering people at the highest risk of violence with the tools necessary to meet their basic needs and resolve conflict without resorting to violence.

The team is connecting youth and their families to economic, educational, and emotional resources that provide tangible, sustainable alternatives to violence.

YAP looks forward to implementing those same practices through the expansion of the program to the West Boulevard/Remount Road area.”