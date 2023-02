SHELBY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics investigators arrested a man on felony methamphetamine charges recently.

Authorities say they found Kyle Franklin Goodman making drug transactions at 130 and 132 Hatcher Road. They say community drug tips led to the arrest. The area is between Shelby and Cherryville.

If you have information on drug dealers in your neighborhood, contact our investigators at 704-484-4831.