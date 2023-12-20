GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 31-year-old man is facing four charges in Cleveland County relating to child sex crimes.

Ricky Edward Navey will be in court Thursday morning on several charges. Navey is facing felony indecent liberties with a child and felony solicitation of a child by computer. He’s also linked to charges of attempted statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and delivering controlled substances to a minor.

Gaston County Police arrested Navey on Dec. 18 on a true bill of indictment charges. He is in the Gaston County jail on two bonds totaling $500,000.

Queen City News contacted the Gaston County Police and the Cleveland County Sheriff regarding the investigation. We’ll bring you more information when it becomes available.