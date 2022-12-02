BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police charged a Clover man in connection to a bank robbery last month.

Authorities arrested Joel Dyckman recently in Clover, S.C. They plan to turn the 40-year-old man over to Gaston County officials. Dyckman is also facing unrelated charges in York County.

Belmont Police worked with the York County Sheriff’s Office in the case.

During the investigation, officers learned that Dyckman had changed the registration plate on the suspect vehicle and had been in the York County area. That information led them to the Clover man.

Dyckman is accused of robbing the South State Bank in Belmont on November 15. Officers collected evidence, including video of the suspect’s vehicle with a stolen registration plate.