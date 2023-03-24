CLOVER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Clover Police Department is helping Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police in a teen’s Feb. 13, 2023, disappearance.

Clover officials said Leana Lang may have been in town at some point. Charlotte law enforcement believes the 16-year-old girl was with an older Black male and a Hispanic male after leaving Olympic High School last month.

The teen is 5’4″ tall and weighs 120 pounds, police said. If you have any information on Lang or her whereabouts, you’re asked to call CMPD at 704-336-4978 or Clover Police at 803-222-9494.