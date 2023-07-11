ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Charlotte men were arrested in York County Tuesday after holding a Facebook seller at gunpoint, which eventually led to a car chase, according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident began in York and ended around 2:55 p.m. in Rock Hill on Cherry Road at Oakland Avenue.
Sgt. Kevin Casey says the two suspects pulled a gun on an individual trying to sell a car on Facebook but decided to flee and were chased by deputies into Rock Hill.
The men were chased until eventually crashing into a sign on Cherry Road near Winthrop University. From there, deputies said they fled the car and ran out of their shoes and hats until they were caught.
A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, officials said.
“We just had two individuals from Charlotte, North Carolina, come down here to York County thinking they could steal a car,” said Casey. “If you’re thinking about coming to York County to steal anything, especially if you’re gonna pull a gun on somebody, you might want to think twice.”