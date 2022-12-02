CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a suspect over a stolen vehicle Friday afternoon.

Police arrested the person after multiple attempts to stop the vehicle in the 6300 block of Vernedale Road. That location is in east Charlotte, off Sharon Amity Road.

Arrest made in Independence Division https://t.co/gt5VPsuzwC — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 2, 2022

CMPD’s Aviation Unit worked with patrol officers to follow the vehicle. The vehicle stopped and officials say it never started a pursuit. Authorities completed an arrest without further incident.