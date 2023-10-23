CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While law enforcement recruiting might be struggling on a national level, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is set to welcome in its largest-ever recruiting class this year.

Eighty-one recruits will join the force as part of Class 196. CMPD also said overall hiring has increased 22 percent from last year and that applications are up year-over-year by 18 percent.

Department heads said they recently launched an online campaign where they’ve received interest from potential recruits in New York, California, and Oregon.

Officers have 16 weeks of training before beginning their roles. New officers receive a $7,500 signing bonus. Starting salaries will be $57,192 and can stretch over $100,000 with incentives.

CMPD has also launched citizen-initiated patrols and ‘zone checks,’ which allow officers to station in certain areas to provide a presence and try to deter crime.

Last week Charlotte’s quarterly crime stats were released, where CMPD said they are seeing fewer violent crimes, and that the homicide clearance rate ranks as one of the best in the U.S.

Shadowing that data is that there is an uptick in juveniles involved in criminal activity, CMPD said.