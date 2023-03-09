CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A paramedic was arrested after sexually assaulting a 17-year-old female being rushed to a local hospital in an ambulance after experiencing a ‘medical episode,’ according to CMPD.

Akingbiwaju Opadele, 31, was charged with felony sexual contact under the pretext of medical treatment on March 7, 2023, and released on a $15,000 unsecured bond that same day.

Akingbiwaju Joseph Opadele (Courtesy: CMPD)

Police say the incident happened on Jan. 17, 2023, after the victim experienced a ‘medical episode’ and was being taken to Atrium Main in Charlotte by Fort Mill Medical Services.

Upon arrival at the hospital, the teen told staff Opadele sexually assaulted her while in the back of the ambulance during the drive. Investigation revealed they were the only people in the back of the ambulance at that time.

Authorities said the victim was treated for her medical episode and given a sex assault kit and examination at Atrium Main; laboratory analysis from the kit, physical evidence, and witness testimony revealed the probable cause to charge Opadele.

A warrant was issued, and Opadele was apprehended at a home on March 7, 2023.

A media briefing was held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, regarding the case:

This case remains active and ongoing.