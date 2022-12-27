Officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near Beatties Ford Road and Brookshire Blvd on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported that they pursued a stolen car on Tuesday that ended up with two juveniles crashing the car.

Officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle near Beatties Ford Road and Brookshire Blvd. A license plate reader picked up the car’s tag, and after police tried to flag the car down, the car kept going.

Officials said police officers disengaged from the case, and a helicopter monitored the car. Soon after, the suspect’s vehicle crashed.

Officers responded to the crash and a foot chase occurred. Police captured two juveniles. Emergency personnel took the individuals to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Earlier Tuesday, CMPD officers engaged in a chase that resulted in one suspect dead and a passenger taken to the hospital with serious injuries.