CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CMPD addressed their operations Monday afternoon, ensuring ‘street takeovers’ do not continue in Uptown Charlotte or anywhere in the area.

The latest ‘takeover’ happened over the weekend in front of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the same spot one occurred in January, blocks away from CMPD headquarters.

“This type of behavior is dangerous and absolutely senseless,” said Capt. Stephen Fischback. “It will be met with enforcement.”

WATCH 📽️ | CMPD is cracking down on 'street takeovers' as hundreds of cars continue to burnout and race across the Charlotte area. Story: https://t.co/NaBHWVp3Gn pic.twitter.com/OiVBJmDJc6 — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) February 27, 2023

But the Uptown situation was not the only one to occur; police explained more happened around town between Friday night and Saturday morning.

“The locations span several divisions, including Metro, Westover, Independence, Freedom, Eastway, and Central Divisions,” said Maj. Dave Johnson. “The vast majority of these instances happened at night when visibility is low.”,

The full press conference can be seen below:

Hundreds of cars are involved in the phenomenon, and CMPD continues to ramp up its targeted enforcement as they dished multiple arrests and citations after the weekend’s events.

Police said they recorded 54 citations and five arrests; they towed, seized, or took 12 vehicles into evidence.

“We have constraints of not being able to be everywhere at once,” said Johnson. “In instances where we have an idea of where they’re going to be, we’ll be proactive. When they pop up in places that we weren’t expecting, we respond and have a protocol we follow.”

Authorities are calling for more ‘teeth’ to laws, essentially banning these illegal street takeovers and street racing.