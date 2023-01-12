CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a brazen shooting suspect who thought nothing of human life.

Surveillance video caught two men arguing outside a convenience store on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte on Jan. 2.

After the man in the white shirt drove off, the man in the striped shirt pulled a gun out of his car and walked over to a busy street. That man started firing shots at the man’s car driving by with other vehicles and people in range.

Det. Rick Smith from CMPD Crime Stoppers says they know the shooter.

“We have a nickname of J Black, and he’s driving what appears to be a tan Toyota Camry,” Smith said.

“He’s just shooting randomly at this car with no regard for anyone or anybody else in the area that may have been truck luckily, we didn’t have anyone that was struck by gunfire,” Smith added.

If you know who J Black is, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the p3 tips app by phone. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.