CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman died after a three-vehicle accident on Aug. 30, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating.

Authorities responded to the wreck at the 5300 block of Providence Road around 2:42 p.m. that day. Officers located a 2006 Subaru Forester, a 2019 Ford Explorer, and a 2003 Honda Accord at the scene. The Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC also responded to the wreck.

A preliminary investigation found that the Explorer traveled south on Providence Road when the Forester made a U-turn. The car crossed the double-yellow line in front of the Explorer and into oncoming traffic. The vehicle hit the Honda Accord head-on, with 84-year-old Mary Zamieroski suffering severe injuries.

On Dec. 4, Zamieroski succumbed to her injuries from the collision.

CMPD officials say this incident is part of an ongoing, active investigation. Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the collision, should contact Detective Crum at (704) 432-2169 Ext# 4 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. The report number for this case is 20220830-1442-04.