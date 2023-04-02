CHARLOTTE ( QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers say they were called to an assault with a deadly weapon call just after 11:30 p.m., Saturday, April 1st.

Police say that an altercation happened in the parking lot of Copen Restaurant on N. Sharon Amity Road. The suspect shot at another person involved in the fight but the shot only grazed them. The suspect then allegedly physically assaulted two other people involved in the altercation.

The shooter ran but later was caught by police. Officers say they took a firearm away from the suspect.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the name of the suspect involved.