CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they’re investigating the motor vehicle death of an 89-year-old woman on Thursday.
Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit say the incident occurred in the Eastway Division.
On Jan. 28 at approximately 1:53 p.m., Eastway Division officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at Food Lion in the 3000 block of The Plaza.
Officers located two damaged vehicles and a pedestrian. The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic also responded to the scene.
The preliminary investigation says that Florence Davis backed out of a parking spot in her 2002 Honda Accord when she struck 19-year-old pedestrian Pernell Tyrone Torrence, Jr.
Davis continued in a rearward direction striking a parked Honda CR-V. Shen then traveled forward across the parking lot, hitting a tree. Medic transported Davis and Torrence to Atrium Health Main due to their injuries.
Davis died from her injuries on Tuesday.
The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.