CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Monday, March 3, 2022, CMPD released body cam video of an officer-involved shooting from Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

Shaheed Covington, 19, was the suspect apprehended after the incident. The footage can be watched here.

Officer-involved shooting (Courtesy: CMPD) Officer-involved shooting (Courtesy: CMPD)

Officers say the situation stemmed from a license plate reader hit for a stolen vehicle on LaSalle Street in the Metro Division.

When police conducted a traffic stop on the car at Onyx Street and Dundeen Street, Covington ran from the car, on foot, with a gun in his hand.

Authorities say Covington ran through a backyard still carrying the firearm and ‘multiple officers perceived an imminent threat and discharged their weapons.’ Covington was not hit, surrendered, and was taken into custody.

No injures were reported.

Investigation determined officers did not violate any policies and no charges were filed against any of the officer involved.