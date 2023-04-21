CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a man wanted for attempted murder from an alleged incident on Easter Sunday.

CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team are searching for 29-year-old Dominique Gantt. At approximately 10:49 p.m. April 9, officers responded to 1800 block Remount Road in reference to a call for assault with a deadly weapon. Upon arrival, CMPD said officers located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives identified Gantt as the suspect in this shooting. Warrants were issued for his arrest for the following: attempted murder, discharging a weapon within city limits and possession of firearm limits, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Gantt is described as a black male, 5 feet, 6 inches, and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He goes by the street name of “Domo Beezy.”