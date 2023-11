CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several suspects who they say stole from a local synagogue.

The theft happened around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Hope of Israel Congregation located at 11630 Elm Lane in south Charlotte.

CMPD said the suspects stole a banner from the synagogue. Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. You can remain anonymous.