An armored truck is at the scene of a Sunset Road wreck Thursday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say drivers should take alternate routes after an “ongoing matter” incident this morning.

Queen City News is on the scene and learned that a GardaWorld armored truck became disabled at the scene. The truck was in a wreck.

Police say all but one lane of Sunset Road is closed at this time.

Charlotte MEDIC is responding to an accident at 4400 Sunset Road with one person suffering non-life threatening injuries, but there’s no other information.We will have more details as they become available.