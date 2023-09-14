CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say drivers should take alternate routes after an “ongoing matter” incident this morning.
Queen City News is on the scene and learned that a GardaWorld armored truck became disabled at the scene. The truck was in a wreck.
Police say all but one lane of Sunset Road is closed at this time.
Charlotte MEDIC is responding to an accident at 4400 Sunset Road with one person suffering non-life threatening injuries, but there’s no other information.We will have more details as they become available.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.