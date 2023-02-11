CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s SWAT Team is working an active situation around a north Charlotte home.

Police have blocked off roads in the 5700 block of Twin Brook Drive. The road is off Old Statesville Road near Gibbon Road. Officers were called to the scene just after 9 a.m.

A Queen City News reporter said the situation is resolved and the scene is no longer considered active.

Authorities are encouraging drivers to avoid the area.