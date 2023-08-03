CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Dept. is appealing to the public after a reported sexual assault happened Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. on West Woodlawn Road in southwest Charlotte, near Interstate 77. The woman, who survived the attack, reported to police that she was being followed before being physically attacked and sexually assaulted by someone she did not know.

The incident is being described as a “stranger” or random sexual assault.

Suspect (Courtesy: CMPD)

Police released an image from a nearby security camera of the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male in his mid-20s, 5’10”, and around 180 lbs.

Officials additionally noted he may have some bruising or scratches on his face or neck, likely from the incident.

The area where it happened has several hotels, restaurants, and other businesses nearby, but it is also known for vagrancy and illegal activity, along with vulnerable groups that live or work around there. People there have noted safety issues surrounding that area.

Queen City News was approached by a woman who said she was the victim in this case, who described in some detail what happened to her and her attempts to fight off the attack.

Given the circumstances of what happened, and considering the current lack of an arrest in the case, people, particularly women, said they feel a good deal of fear being out in that area.

“I’m out here, homeless; I’m here at night by myself. Sometimes I have to go through that same (area where the incident happened),” said a woman who did not wish to give her name. “I shouldn’t have to walk around with the weapons I have on me just to make myself feel better because I’m a woman.”

CMPD held a press conference Thursday which can be watched below:

Anyone with information on where this man may be is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.