STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina man was arrested in Pennsylvania Monday in connection to a robbery at a Bank of America in Statesville last month, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Police accused 36-year-old Michael Thomas Bzik of robbing the bank on E Broad Street around 9:30 a.m. on March 10.

The suspect, who was seen on surveillance footage wearing a blue surgical mask and eyeglasses, reportedly entered the bank and indicated he had a gun before he demanded money.

He left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said.

Statesville Police said investigators traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania to meet with State Police. They questioned several people in town and gathered evidence against Bzik.

Authorities said investigators surveilled the suspect before he was taken into custody without incident.

Bzik was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and for being a fugitive of justice. He is being held without bond.