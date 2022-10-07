CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 51-year-old man is facing numerous sex offense charges for abuse that allegedly happened between 2000 and 2002, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the investigation into Larry Ray Melton of Concord began in October 2022 after a victim reported sexual abuse that had happened two decades earlier.

Melton was charged with two counts of first-degree rape of a child under 13 and one count of first-degree sexual offense against a child under 13.

As of Friday morning, he was being held under a $3 million secured bond.

Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.