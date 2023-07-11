WILMINGTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Concord man has been sentenced to 60 months in prison for one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On April 11, 2023, Derrick Donahue Davis, 51, pled guilty to the charges under a plea agreement.

An investigation revealed that Davis laundered more than $2.5 million over three years for someone he had met online.

Davis believed that person was a female, but was actually a Nigerian male engaged in numerous scams, officials said.

Law enforcement noticed Davis when one of his bank accounts received a $120,000 wire that was sent to his account by a victim of a scam who was acting under the belief the funds were being used towards closing on the purchase of a home, according to court documents.

Additionally, Davis received 43 debit cards in other people’s names and sent images of those cards to people in Nigeria, according to officials. He continued to launder the money after being told by law enforcement that the money he was moving was from criminal activity.

Davis is also sentenced to three years of supervised release, $10,822 restitution, and $100,000 forfeiture, according to a release from officials.