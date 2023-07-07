CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Conover man who is accused of killing his wife.

Donald Ray Hodges, aka Tyrone Evans, aka Unique Hodges, 49, is wanted for first-degree murder. He is alleged to have murdered his wife in Conover in May 2022, authorities said.

Hodges is believed to have fled the area shortly after the murder and was last seen in Charlotte in early May 2022, police said.

Donald Ray Hodges (Photos courtesy of the U.S. Marshals Service)

On May 4, 2022, Conover Police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of 2nd Street SW and discovered Brenda Bender with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On May 10, 2022, an arrest warrant was obtained by Conover Police for Hodges for first-degree murder. Hodges has not been seen since the date of the homicide, and it is believed that Hodges is aware of his charges and is actively evading law enforcement, police said.

Hodges is described as a Black male, 6’6″ tall, weighing about 273 pounds with a muscular build. He is bald, has brown eyes, and usually has a beard, police said. He should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Additional details about Hodges that might help lead to his location:

Hodges has multiple tattoos on his chest and arms, including a dog on his right shoulder, “TNT Hardcore” on his left shoulder, and “Love Shirley” on his left arm

Investigators believe Hodges remains in close contact with his family and other criminal associates while on the run to evade capture

Hodges is known to befriend and use people in order to obtain money and stay on the run

Hodges has strong connections to eastern NC, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and New York

Anyone with information about Hodges’ location is urged to call the USMS Tip Hotline at 1-877-926-8332. All tips are kept confidential, authorities said.