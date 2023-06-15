ASHEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Conover bookkeeper will serve almost four years for embezzling more than $1.35 million from his Asheville employer, federal officials said Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger ordered Danny Dale Tremble, 49, to serve 41 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and to pay restitution of $1,639,659.99.

In eight years, Tremble schemed to embezzle and defraud his Asheville-based employer, Azalea Management and Leasing, Inc., authorities said. The company owns, leases, and manages premium real estate throughout the southeastern United States.

The crimes occurred from October 2013 to December 2021.

Tremble had access to the company’s bank accounts and accounting records as an accountant. He used company money to pay off personal credit cards and to cover personal expenses, including lavish hotel stays, dining, and shopping, authorities said.

He also purchased several items (a camper, a boat, a trailer, a pickup truck, and multiple firearms). He did not report any of the embezzled income on his taxes, amounting to a federal tax loss of $288,716.

On February 13, Tremble pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return. Trimble is out on bond and must surrender to the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.