IREDELL COUTNY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff deputies stopped a convicted felon with a gun and a large cache of drugs on Friday, June 30.

Deputies stopped Willie Darnell Burns,36, in his Infiniti M37 sedan near U.S. 21 and I-77. In talking with Burns, deputies learned the man was traveling from Charlotte to Statesville. They reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana inside his vehicle during the traffic stop.

An initial investigation of the vehicle uncovered several illegal items, they said. Deputies seized more than 86 grams of MDMA (multiple ecstasy pills), more than 92 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 75 grams of marijuana, two dosage units of oxycodone, digital scales, and bags commonly used to package illegal drugs for sale.

Deputies also found a hidden Glock 10mm pistol. While checking Burns’s criminal history, they discovered that he was a convicted felon not allowed to have firearms.

Burns is facing several charges. The list includes:

Felony trafficking MDMA by possession

Felony trafficking MDMA by transportation

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver MDMA

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Marijuana

Felony possession of Marijuana

Felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (Psilocybin Mushrooms)

Felony maintaining a vehicle for sell or use of a controlled substance

Felony possession of firearm by convicted felon

Misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun

Misdemeanor possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone)

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Burns is at Iredell County Detention Center on a $400,000 secured bond.