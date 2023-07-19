CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison and three years supervised release for illegal possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In 2015, Jermaine Whitaker, 44, was convicted of drug and firearm offenses and was ordered to serve seven years in prison followed by a term of supervised release.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

In June of 2021, Charlotte Police officers executed an arrest warrant for Whitaker for violating the terms of his supervised release. While arresting Whitaker, officers found a loaded firearm and ammunition.

“Recovering stolen firearms and keeping guns out of the hands of prohibited individuals plays an important role in reducing violent crime and better protecting our neighborhoods,” Special Agent Bennie Mims said.

On June 24, 2022, Whitaker pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently in federal custody and will soon be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.