WEST VIRGINIA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 59-year-old West Virginia man has been sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison for possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.

According to court documents, on April 25, 2020, James Gipson was living in a Charleston homeless facility when facility staff observed him in a common area looking at child pornography on his laptop.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The staff summoned the police, who recovered the laptop. Forensic analysis found more than 300 images depicting child pornography on the laptop.

Gipson admitted that the laptop was his and that he knew he should not have possessed it.

Gipson was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia. On March 5, 2012, he was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison and placed on lifetime supervised release.

Monday’s sentence of 11 years and two months incudes one year and two months for violating his lifetime supervised release, authorities said.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.