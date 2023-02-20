Taylorsville Police arrested a Cornelius man who crashed Saturday night after a street takeover involving nearly 100 cars.

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Taylorsville Police arrested a Cornelius man who crashed Saturday night after a street takeover involving nearly 100 cars.

Police say 23-year old Colin Alexander Lavin was part of a large group of vehicles that rolled into Alexander County. The group reportedly visited Hickory earlier that night.

Police pursued Lavin until he crashed his car on Main Street. They took him into custody, and he’s facing several charges, including:

Carrying a concealed weapon

Reckless driving to endanger

Failure to heed blue light or siren

Driving left of center, Simple possession of schedule VI control substance

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Open container of alcohol

Police say a 17-year-old woman from Charlotte to her parents after the wreck. She was in Lavin’s car.

Lavin is at the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $50,000. He had an initial court appearance scheduled for Monday in Alexander County District Court.

Authorities say they think the group comes from Cabarrus County. While in Taylorsville, the group created traffic jams. One car collided with an Alexander County Sheriff’s office vehicle earlier Saturday evening.