IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A couple has been arrested after stealing from several storage units in Troutman and Mooresville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say victims noticed locks had been cut off their storage units in December and possessions had been stolen.

After speaking with witnesses in the area and watching security video, detectives identified a Ford Expedition as being used during the thefts.

Kannapolis residents, 38-year-old Amanda Sue Jones and 29-year-old Robert Dale Morton were named as suspects, according to authorities. It was also discovered that their 4-year-old daughter was in the Ford during some of the crimes.

Amanda Jones (Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office) Robert Morton (Iredell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators say Jones and Morton were arrested at a Huntersville motel on January 8 with the help of Huntersville Police. Both are being held under $250,000 secured bonds at Iredell County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Seven Counts of Felony Breaking and or Entering

Seven Counts of Felony Conspiracy

Seven Counts of Misdemeanor Child Abuse

Detectives say they believe Jones and Morton were involved in crimes in other jurisdictions and the case continues to be investigated.