CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crack cocaine and multiple guns that had been converted into machine guns were seized from a Chester home Wednesday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

An investigation began in September at a home on Myrtle Ave. regarding suspicious activity.

A warrant was served Wednesday at the Chester home and Andrew Mack was arrested, the sheriff’s report said. Crack cocaine, meth, cash, and multiple guns were found and seized.

Mack faces multiple charges including drug and gun-related charges.

Also found were ‘Glock switches,’ which transform a standard Glock into a fully automatic weapon, which by legal definition makes them machine guns.









Credit: Chester County Sheriff



The ATF was involved in this investigation.