GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A non-sworn employee of the Greensboro Police Department has been charged with child sexual exploitation charges, marking the third employee of the department to face sex crime charges in January.

On Monday, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation told Greensboro police of charges against now-former Crime Analyst Matthew Hammonds.

Matthew Sidney Hammonds (Provided by Greensboro Police Department)

Chief J.W. Thompson terminated the employee on Tuesday after learning the details of the employee’s charges and offered the following statement about the case:

At the Greensboro Police Department, we hold our non-sworn professional staff to the highest standards of ethics and integrity. Whether allegations are made against an officer or a non-sworn employee, it is thoroughly investigated. The actions of this individual are not at all consistent with the expectations and standards for our employees. We hold our personnel accountable are committed to maintaining the standards the community expects from their police department.

Hammonds has been arrested on three counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is in the custody of the Guilford County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Josh Oliver

On Jan. 20, former officer Josh Oliver, 35, was charged with six counts of statutory sex offense and six counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

He was charged after the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office contacted GPD about allegations against Oliver in November.

Josh Oliver

Oliver was put on administrative duty after the police department was made aware of the allegations, which did not happen during his official capacity as a police officer or in Greensboro Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Warrants were filed on Jan. 20, and Oliver was terminated from the police department after the chief learned additional information about the investigation.

The warrants allege that Oliver was sexually abusing the minor, who was under 13, over a period of two years, and the earliest date of offense was in November 2020, with incidents in May and November 2021 and May 2022.

Oliver’s wife, Crystal Oliver, has also been charged with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The warrants indicate that both of them are not to have contact with the children involved.

Oliver had worked for Greensboro Police Department since 2016.

Kenneth Adams

On Jan. 12, former officer Kenneth Adams was charged with sexual battery, assault on a female and giving alcohol to an underage person.

Kenneth Adams

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office told the GPD about potential criminal allegations against an officer employed by the GPD on Dec. 19.

The allegations were reported to the GCSO on Dec. 19 after an incident on Dec. 18 that involved a possible sexual assault.

The GPD says the possible sexual assault didn’t happen in Greensboro or while the former employee, Kenneth Adams, was working in an official capacity as an officer.

The GCSO began investigating the allegations on Dec. 19.

As is standard protocol, the GPD put Adams on administrative duty and began an internal investigation.

The GCSO completed its investigation on Tuesday and presented its findings to the district attorney on Thursday.

Adams was then fired on Thursday and charged by the GCSO with sexual battery, assault on a female and giving alcohol to an underage person.

He was hired on Sept. 16, 2009, and worked in information services.