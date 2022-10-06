SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The death of a man whose body was found inside a burned camper in Salisbury in August has been ruled a homicide, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Mitchke (RCSO)

Deputies said the body of 57-year-old Michael Mitchke was found inside a burned camper at 3740 St. Peters Church Road.

Around 9:45 p.m. on August 21, a person driving by the address saw a 5th wheel camper engulfed in flames and called 911, authorities said.

Fire crews responded and extinguished the flames. Mitchke was found inside.

Mitchke’s burned camper (RCSO)

The sheriff’s office said further investigation revealed that Mitchke’s death was due to a homicide.

Detectives continue to investigate the crime.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said it is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the homicide. Mitchke’s family is also offering $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office for Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711, or Detective Kevin Holshouser at 704-216-8702.