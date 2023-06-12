Marcus Antenel Nixon, 42, of Denver, has been charged with five counts of felony incest.

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Denver man has been arrested on sexual assault charges involving a juvenile, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus Antenel Nixon, 42, of Denver, has been charged with five counts of felony incest.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Deputies said the incidents happened about two years ago at a location south of Lincolnton.

Nixon was arrested on Monday, June 12, 2023, and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

Nixon will have a first appearance in Lincoln County District Court on June 13.