McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies say Drew Causby had meth and operated a drug den.

MARION, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies found a Nebo man with meth on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, deputies searched Causby’s residence and found methamphetamine and other drugs.

Deputies charged 34-year-old Drew Ferguson Causby with felonious possession of methamphetamine, felonious possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, felony maintaining a dwelling place for C.S., and felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV C.S. Causby got a $40,000 secured bond.