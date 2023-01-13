CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was found to shot to death inside a vehicle in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call just before 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Citiside Drive.

When they arrived, officers said they found a male victim inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident as a homicide.

No additional information about the victim or a potential suspect were immediately released.

CMPD said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.