CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the incident happened near the Econo Lodge near the 4400 block of South Tryon Street.

CMPD did not mention a suspect or release any information about the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.