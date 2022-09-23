LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives in Lincoln County are asking for help identifying a passenger van used to steal a construction trailer from a church in Lincolnton last week, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the trailer was stolen from Riverview Baptist Church sometime overnight between Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.

The trailer was parked at the church where Cathey Roofing Company was working.

Deputies said the theft was reported to authorities around 7 a.m. on Sept. 13. A short time later, authorities said troopers responded to a crash involving a trailer on Long Shoals Road.

Deputies were able to confirm the trailer was the one that was stolen and returned it to the construction company.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle used to steal the trailer appeared to be a high-top passenger van.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or theft is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Communications Center.