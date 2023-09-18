CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two dogs have been euthanized following an attack that seriously injured two women in the University City area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The violent incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, near apartments near Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive, police said.

CMPD Animal Care and Control were called to the area for reports of an attack involving two Cane Corso mix dogs. Several departments responded including Charlotte Fire and Medic.

According to CMPD, the owner of the two dogs was walking the animals on a leash when the dogs escaped from her and ran out of sight.

Police said a woman was then attacked by the escaped dogs. A short time later, the woman’s family member, another woman, arrived to try and intervene and was also attacked.

The two women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, CMPD said.

The two dogs were euthanized and sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing. The dogs did not have current rabies vaccinations, CMPD explained.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.