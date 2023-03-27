CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a domestic incident led to a deadly shooting in North Charlotte Sunday night.

According to a release from CMPD, officers responded to a “domestic violence assault with a deadly weapon” call on Teresa Lane around 6:00 p.m.

Police said the victim was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

CMPD indicated that they are not looking for additional suspects in the case.

Queen City News is working to learn more about what led to this incident and will update as we get any new information.