CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A driver was arrested and a car was seized following a street takeover incident in Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Emanuel Oliver, 30, was spotted doing burnouts last Friday in his Dodge Challenger SRT, according to the police report.

Oliver was then fishtailing and driving recklessly during a meetup by North Tryon Street, and when CMPD officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, they said Oliver fled the scene.

He was located on Tuesday, arrested, and faces charges that include felony fleeing to elude. His vehicle was also seized, CMPD said.