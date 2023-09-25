CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The driver in a weekend crash that killed a woman is facing charges and will be arrested once released from the hospital, CMPD said.

The single-vehicle accident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in the 5000 block of The Plaza. As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they came upon a 2005 Jaguar XJ8 that had overturned and landed in a creek bed.

The right front passenger, Elizabeth Adina Washington, 41, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, Santario Demarcus Washington, 31, was taken to Atrium Health Main with life-threatening injuries, police said.

CMPD said the Jaguar was speeding on The Plaza when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and landed in a creek bed. Excessive speed and impairment are believed to be contributing factors in this crash.

Once released from the hospital, Demarcus will be arrested on charges of felony death by motor vehicle and reckless driving.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.