HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Huntersville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two young men accused of robbing a Loomis truck at gunpoint this week.

The crime occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, in the parking lot of a Walgreens located at 4625 Hylas Lane in Huntersville.

Police said the driver of a Loomis truck, a cash handling company, was approached by two armed young men who stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The two suspects sped away from the area in a dark grey Nissan Frontier. While speeding away from the parking lot, police said the suspect vehicle struck a landscaping truck, causing extensive damage to the front left fender and front bumper of the Nissan.

Photos: Huntersville Police

Huntersville Police said the two suspects continued driving away, despite the damage, and headed east on Eastfield Road toward Concord.

The Nissan has extensive front-end damage concentrated on the left front fender and damage to the rear right quarter panel, police said.

Huntersville Police said the two suspects are described as Black young men, either in their late teens or early 20s. One suspect was last seen wearing a red hoodie, jeans, and red and white Nike Deion Sanders shoes. The second suspect was last seen wearing a white hoodie with an unknown design on the front, black jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntersville Police at 704-464-5346.