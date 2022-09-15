ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who already had his driver’s license revoked was arrested after he led deputies on a 100 mph car chase over the weekend in Halifax County, deputies said.

The incident happened Saturday when deputies were patrolling an area near the intersection of N.C. 48 and N.C. 903, which is about four miles southwest of Roanoke Rapids, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy spotted a car with “an equipment violation” near Stack Powell Road, which is off N.C. 903 north of N.C. 48, the news release said.

The deputy tried to stop the car, but a chase began that exceeded 100 mph at times, the news release said.

Eventually, the driver turned down Straight Road, which is off N.C. 48., jumped from the car and ran, deputies said.

After a short foot chase, two deputies caught Trevonta Arshray Lynch, 31, of Garysburg, the news release said.

“Lynch jeopardized the lives of other motorists and deputies because his driver’s license was revoked from a 2022 conviction of speeding and reckless driving in Halifax County,” the news release said.

Lynch was charged with felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, unsafe passing and equipment violation, deputies said.

Lynch was jailed in the Halifax County Detention Center under a $3,500 bond.

“In this case, the reckless acts of Mr. Lynch could have been deadly. We are very fortunate that no one was injured on this night,” Halifax County Sheriff Tyree Davis said in the news release.