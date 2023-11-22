UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A ‘self-admitted’ drug dealer will spend at least 18 years in prison for selling a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 26-year-old man in 2022, police said.

Trenton Latres Butler, 27, was convicted Wednesday of second-degree murder, trafficking in opium/heroin, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was sentenced to serve 18 to 23 years in prison and pay a $500,000 fine, authorities said.

Evidence showed that Butler sold pressed fentanyl pills to Javier Ramirez-Sanchez, 26, in March 2022. Police said Butler also sold pressed fentanyl pills and a firearm to a confidential informant.

A search warrant executed at Butler’s home uncovered more than 800 pressed fentanyl pills, Tramadol pills, oxycodone pills, marijuana, and multiple firearms, police said.

“My office will continue to aggressively prosecute fentanyl dealers who are poisoning our community,” DA Trey Robison said in a released statement. “This behavior will not be tolerated in Union County.”