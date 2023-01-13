BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hundreds of illegal pills and other drugs were seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in Burke County last week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

William Brawley

Authorities said deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by William Lavar Brawley of Morganton on Jan. 5 on I-40 near exit 116 for an equipment violation.

During the stop, a K-9 alerted to drugs in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies then searched the vehicle.

(Photo courtesy of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they seized around 600 Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills, 38 grams of powder fentanyl, seven grams of black tar heroin, numerous Alprazolam pills, drug paraphernalia and two guns.

Brawley, 29, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Opium/Heroin (Level III), PWIMSD Schedule II, Possession of Schedule II, and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was issued a $200,000 secured bond.