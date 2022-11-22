Left to Right: Kenneth Lee Potter, Priscilla Dawn Moody, Billy Joe Griffey, Robert Eric Hill (photos by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office)

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized drugs and multiple guns and recovered stolen property during a joint operation in Burke County on Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said investigators from several state and local agencies took part in the operation in an attempt to deter criminal activity and identify repeat offenders within Burke County.

Authorities made several arrests for drug possession, including methamphetamine, deputies said. Multiple firearms were reportedly recovered as well.

The sheriff’s office said interviews after the arrests resulted in the recovery of stolen property. Additional cases under investigation throughout the county were also solved.

Burke County authorities said the following people were arrested during the investigation:

37-year-old Kenneth Lee Potter of Hickory was charged with felony breaking and entering and larceny of a motor vehicle.

38-year-old Priscilla Dawn Moody of Connelly Springs was charged with misdemeanor failure to appear.

58-year-old Billy Joe Griffey of Hickory was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

49-year-old Robert Eric Hill of Valdese was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor probation violation.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing and that more charges are expected.