CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A large stash of drugs was seized during a bust at a motel room in Hickory, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

A search warrant was executed on a hotel room at the Days Inn on Fairgrove Church Road on Monday. Meth, fentanyl, marijuana, and a gun were seized and four people were arrested, according to the sheriff’s report.

Jonathon Shamblin, 23, Jada Jackson, 24, Dallas Gragg, 24, and Robert Oxentine, 23 all face a variety of drug-related charges. Jackson’s bond was the highest at $101,000.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the Hickory Police Department Narcotics Division, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE), and the North Carolina Office of Probation and Parole were among the departments involved in the case.